More than five years after its original launch, Genesis will finally begin selling cars in Europe starting in the summer of this year. Hyundai's premium brand has just announced its European launch during an official press conference held in Frankfurt. Genesis promises a transparent pricing policy in combination with high-quality products and a five-year care plan with no hidden extras.

The first models to arrive on the Old continent are the G80 sedan and the GV80 SUV, both of which will be available initially only in Germany, the UK, and Switzerland. The brand aims to sell directly to the public both online and through the so-called Genesis Studios, the first of which will open in London, Munich, and Zurich.

“We are excited to bring such a strong range of globally recognized products to the region. Genesis is already well-known for its impeccably high standards in design, technology, safety and reliability,” Dominique Boesch, Managing Director for Genesis Motor Europe, commented.

The G80 and GV80 will be followed by the smaller G70 and GV70, which will arrive shortly after. Genesis also promises “a dedicated European product” that should be launched before the year’s end - and this could be the G70 shooting brake. The electric G80 will also be sold in Europe and eventually, the brand’s upcoming two electric vehicles will also be launched within the first year.

Genesis says it has tweaked the G80 and GV80 in its European development center to better meet the expectations of the European customers. We know that’s true as we’ve seen numerous prototypes lapping the Nurburgring in Germany.

In order to achieve its goals on the capricious European market, Genesis will develop a range of “easy-to-use digital tools” for its customers who prefer to shop online. A special platform will provide a detailed online configurator with a simplified vehicle specification and “options to deliver great value.” Last but not least, the Genesis Five-Year Care Plan program will include over-the-air software updates, courtesy car, and roadside assistance.