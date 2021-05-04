Bentley’s first electrified model was the Bentayga plug-in hybrid, which will be followed by a number of other hybrid vehicles. By 2023, the Crewe-based automaker wants to electrify its entire lineup, and shortly after that, it will launch its first fully electric car. We’ve heard different rumors about it, and now a new report tries to shine more light.

CAR Magazine says Bentley’s first production electric vehicle will be based on Volkswagen Group’s Artemis architecture, which is spearheaded by Audi engineers. This EV will be just the beginning of a series of zero-emission vehicles, which will be launched later in the decade. By 2030, Bentley’s entire range will be electric.

“Looking forward to electrification, we're going to have closer synergies with Audi,” Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark told CAR Magazine. “But we will continue to have strong relationships with both brands [Audi and Porsche], and we see this as an opportunity, not a risk. No question – we are electrifying. And we need to find the best way to fast-track that, and to lead the technology charge.”

Contrary to previous reports, stating that the brand’s first EV could be a high-riding sedan, Hallmark all but confirmed Bentley will develop an SUV, because “if you're not in SUVs, you're nowhere.” When will we see it? Most likely, in 2025.

“2025 is the right time for us,” Hallmark added.”'Weight is a concern. But we're seeing rapid evolution in battery power density, and we're dedicated to making things lighter and more aerodynamic. And battery-electric vehicles are right for Bentley; quiet, effortless, high torque, refined performance.”

We know for a fact Bentley is working on a plug-in hybrid version of the Flying Spur and it could debut later this year. A Continental GT PHEV could also be in the cards.