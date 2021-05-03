An image of the refreshed BMW X3 leaked out on the automaker's Spanish-market site to give us an early, official look at the crossover. It also suggests that the full unveiling could be soon.

The angle makes things somewhat hard to see. The headlights appear to have a more angular shape. The crossover rides on two-tone wheels with a black interior section and a machined finish at the tips of the dual spokes.

Gallery: BMW X3 Spy Shots

17 Photos

While not visible here, spy shots suggest there are minor tweaks at the back, too. The taillights are different, and the bumper has slightly different sculpting.

BMW's refreshes (or Life Cycle Impulse, as the company refers to these updates) generally have very minor styling tweaks. It's not a surprise here to see that there isn't a major styling overhaul.

Inside, the alterations might be more noticeable. It might adopt a larger screen for the infotainment system and may run the latest iDrive 8 software, according to BMW Blog.

There's no indication of the updated X3 having any significant powertrain changes. In the US, model is already available with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six, and a hybrid-assisted version of the four-pot engine.

Spy shots also indicate that BMW is also working on a styling update for the recently launched iX3 electric crossover. The camouflage indicates the changes should be fairly minor and be limited to revisions for the nose and tail. We suspect the adjustments are to maintain a family resemblance between the X3 models.

Eventually, expect the X3 M to receive a similar refresh because there are already spy shots of the vehicle's development. Like the other models in the lineup, the changes would probably be largely cosmetic, rather than having significant mechanical upgrades.