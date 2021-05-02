Keen readers will likely have heard of the Touring Superleggera Disco Volante. Based on the underpinnings of the Alfa Romeo 8C, this beast was equally rapid as it was nice to look at. That’s all well and good, but the Italian coachbuilder has another vehicle in the pipeline to celebrate its 95th anniversary.

While Touring isn’t a household name, the Italian design house played an important hand in some of the most iconic vehicles of all time. The company had humble beginnings with styling and building sports cars for Alfa Romeo. However, things quickly changed after they designed the Aston Martin DB5 and DB6, along with the first Lamborghini ever made, the 350 GT.

Gallery: Rare Alfa Romeo Disco Volante Spyder Could Be Yours

15 Photos

In deviation from the standard lineup of front-engined vehicles, Touring says that the 95th-anniversary tribute will feature a mid-engined layout and supercar powertrain. Aside from laying the engine back behind the front wheels, the special will share many design elements from its predecessors. And that’s no bad thing, because a quick look back at the brand’s history books shows achingly beautiful vehicles like the Disco Volante, Spyder, and last year’s Aero 3.

It’s early days so details are quite limited at the moment. However, if the Disco Volante’s 450 horsepower (335-kilowatt) 4.7-liter V8 engine is anything to go by, we’d wager that the latest vehicle will produce much more power.

Regardless, the 95th-anniversary supercar is in the final stages of production and will be introduced in June of 2021. Touring plans to show the car at class-leading events such as The Quail, The Bridge, Salon Privé, and the Zoute GP. Feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.