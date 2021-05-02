Watch the BMW M3 take of its natural habitat, the Autobahn in Germany. When it comes to building autobahn cruisers it’s hard to beat BMW M who builds the perfect vehicles to take on the Nürburgring and then cruise at triple-digit speeds on the Autobahn on the way home. To see if the new G80 BMW M3 was up to the task YouTuber AutoTopNL took to the Autobahn with a manual transmission BMW M3.

The G80 BMW M3 has a lot to prove. It comes from a long lineage of revered performance cars that give the name heritage. The G80 is also saddled with a new design language the BMW has pushed to stay fresh and engage buyers. This controversial design has been a flashpoint for BMW M3 and M4 conversations for some time and often times overshadows its performance.

Today is all about high-speed autobahn runs. The BMW M3 comes in two flavors for 2021, first, there’s the base model, which produces 473 horsepower (350 Kilowatts) and 406 lb-ft (550 Newton Meters) of torque from its twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6. For those seeking more power, the BMW M3 Competition offers 503 horsepower (375 Kilowatts) and 479 lb-ft (650 Kilowatts) of torque from a slightly tweaked straight-6.

If you’re looking for a manual transmission M3 you need to stick with the base model. Unfortunately, the extra power and torque of the M3 Competitions engine are too much for the 6-speed manual so shifting your own gears is for the base engine only.

If you’re looking for an all-weather super sedan an all-wheel-drive M3 is on the horizon and promises better acceleration and more usability. Although all-wheel-drive won’t be a big help during high-speed Autobahn runs like this, it offers M3 customers the widest range of options so far opening up the appeal of the M3 to even more lucky owners.