Can Audi’s largest sedan keep up with its fastest wagon ever? Well to find out the Carwow team gathered up the Audi S8 and Audi RS6 Wagon for a drag race. Can the Audi S8 luxury sedan lay down impressive numbers on the drag strip to compete with the brand new RS6 wagon? Let’s find out.

The Audi RS6 is one of the most exciting cars to come out in the last decade. This brand new super wagon features the latest in drivetrain technology which combines a twin-turbo engine to a mild 48-volt hybrid system in the name of performance and efficiency. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 in the Audi RS6 produces 591 horsepower (440 Kilowatts) and 590 lb-ft (800 Newton-Meters)of torque.

The RS6 uses its mild hybrid system to get the get off the line during a start-stop scenario and as torque fill to reduce the impact of turbo lag. This powerful engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission which sends power to all four wheels using Audi’s superb Quattro All-wheel-drive system. All of this technology comes at the price of weight as the RS6 hits the scales at a portly 5,000lbs.

The Audi S8 is at a massive disadvantage as it approaches the starting line. For starters, the S8 is only an S product and not a full-bore RS product like its competitor. That means that Audi has left performance on the table in the name of branding and a diversified product portfolio.

The Audi S8 uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 similar to the unit found in the RS6 but it only produces 563 horsepower (420 Kilowatts) and 590 lb-ft (800 Newton-Meters)of torque in the S8. The S8 even uses the same 48-volt mild hybrid setup as well which means although there is a badging gap between S and RS the drivetrains are very similar.

Who will win this Audi Showdown? Let’s find out.