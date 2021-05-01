The zero-turn ride-on lawnmower is a great way to keep your grass in check, but it does have its fair share of drawbacks. That’s why YouTuber Ginger Billy took matters into his own hands and built his own grass cutter by attaching a mower to the back of a Ford Festiva.

His reasoning behind the project was making life easier when working on his lawn. Billy is no groundskeeper at Augusta, but he had a laundry list of issues with the bog-standard ride-on lawnmower. In an effort to stop himself from getting sunburned and sweaty during his standard lawn care regimen, he saw the Ford Festiva as the perfect base for his creation.

The rear of the vehicle was cut away to produce a truck bed where a 600cc Briggs & Stratton lawnmower engine powers the mower blades at the back. In favor of a conventional pull-start, Billy can start the mower from the driver’s seat with an ignition key in the center console. Thankfully, there’s a killswitch for the motor if the driver can’t handle the shock and awe of the B & G powerhouse.

Another advantage of the Ron Beer – among many – is that the driver can sit behind the wheel in the air conditioning. Along with the comfortable experience, it also means no more sunburns while keeping your lawn in check. That’s great, but the two party pieces that caught our eye were definitely the radio and the passenger seat; two things that you would never dream of getting in a zero-turn lawnmower.

While this isn’t his first foray into lawnmower building, we’d wager that this is one of his most advanced projects yet. Feel free to let us know your thoughts on this machine in the comments below. Would you make the switch to a Ron Beer?