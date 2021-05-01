Have you ever wondered what it’s like to own a gas station? Well, wonder no more as soon you can quench your curiosity with the upcoming Gas Station Simulator game for PC. This downloadable game will be available on Steam in 2021 with the free prologue ready for download now. Can you run the best gas station in town?

Now Gas Station simulator is far more than just pumping gas into customer cars. Much like owning a gas station in reality there’s a host of other tasks require to succeed. Exterior upkeep, renovations, and advertising are all part of this interesting simulator game.

Based on footage from the prologue players start out by purchasing a run-down gas station in a deserted western-style town. You need to get to work on cleaning the place up if you’re going to see paying customers to stop by to purchase some gas or snacks from your gas station. Renovations are also required to remedy years of neglect and improve the quality of your investment.

There’s a budget to balance and time is everything as you’ll need to balance your time building the business while spending within reason. If you’re interested in starting a business of any kind Gas Station Simulator is a great place to hone your skills.

Are you a little nervous spending your hard-earned money to pretend to own a gas station? No problem, Steam has a free downloadable demo to give you a taste of what you can expect from the full game release which is slated for later this year.

At first glance, a game about owning something as common as a gas station must seem silly, but this unique game is set to give you a new appreciation for the world’s vast gasoline delivery network.