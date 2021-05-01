While the previous rumor of the new Kia Sportage getting revealed in April for the US market certainly didn't happen, a new report has surfaced saying that the global reveal is happening soon.

According to TheKoreanCarBlog, which cited sources from South Korea, the next-generation compact crossover is set to start its production by the end of June. More importantly, we'll see official images and most likely essential details by the first weeks of June, according to the report. Pre-orders will also start by then, but this is more likely for the Korean market.

Gallery: 2022 Kia Sportage Spy Shots

16 Photos

As with previous rumors, take this news with a pinch of proverbial salt as nothing is confirmed at this point. We've already seen several spy shots of the Sportage testing at different environments, which point us to believe that the model is set to lose the black and white dress soon. At this point, the new Sportage is expected to carry a quirky styling and will more likely carry Kia's revamped badge as with the Forte compact sedan that was revealed last month.

Other details about the compact crossover are scarce at the moment, but it won't be a long shot to look at the new Hyundai Tucson for some clues. Design similarities could happen, but sharing oily bits are more likely.

With that said, you can expect the next Sportage to carry a bevy of powertrain options that will include gasoline, diesel, and electrified systems. Availability will, of course, depend on the market but both front-wheel and all-wheel drivetrain options will surely be present in most countries.

As always, we'll keep an ear to the ground for some latest developments about the arrival of the Sportage, so make sure to keep us in your tabs.