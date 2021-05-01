It’s hard to get a good deal on a new car, that is unless you’re shopping at Parkway Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in the Detroit area. According to a legal investigation, a singular salesperson is responsible for costing FCA millions of dollars thanks to the illicit use of family discounts. This illegal practice has been going on since 2014 and has benefited thousands of customers who claim to somehow be related to the generous salesman.

According to recent court filings, the defendant was at times to number one user of this restricted discount coding making him the more generous car sales person in America. This robin hood like character was indeed losing money on his deals to the tune of $8.7 Million lost due to discounts but his dealings were not all about giving to the needy.

Homeland Security Investigations found that the perpetrator sold his discount codes on Facebook Groups and offered random customers the 5% family discount claiming most of the customers to be brothers-in-law or sisters-in-law. In addition to their base salary, the salesperson received over $700,000 in bonuses from FCA for their sales record.

Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin, said in a statement about the investigation. “Corruption of the sort alleged in today’s complaint imposes costs on automotive manufacturers that are ultimately passed to consumers. The charges announced today are serious and reflect my office’s commitment to ensuring the integrity of this market.”

The perpetrator regularly outsold entire car dealerships on his own and claimed to sell over 250 cars in January of 2020 alone. This illegal practice was found out when FCA employees noticed their discount codes were being used without their consent leading to the investigation.