Supplier issues and the coronavirus pandemic have not made life easy for the Ford Bronco. Deliveries for the much-anticipated off-road SUV aren’t expected to start until June as the automaker navigates tens of thousands of preorders to kick off production. However, Ford is already looking to the future with the 2022 model, previously confirming that there will be a new green color available, and Ford may have just teased what it will look like.

The automaker is running a contest on Instagram for its Earth Month Photo Challenge that will award the grand prize winner with a custom camera can that’s made from a real fuel can. That’s cool in its own right, but what’s even cooler is that the camera can is finished with a nice, deep green color that likely previews what the new color will look like. The winner gets the can along with $3,000 in photo gear that fits inside of it.

Ford spokesperson Mike Levine confirmed earlier this year on Twitter that the new green wouldn’t be the Filson Wildland Fire Rig Green – a mint green color – used on the Wildland Fire concept. Instead, he said it’d be a different shade, and the green color on the camera can fits the bill as it’s a much darker tone. However, there’s a good chance this could be a one-off color specifically for the camera can.

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding the Bronco’s exterior colors over the last few. The company hasn’t been shy about the possibility of some colors being replaced for the 2022 model year, which could make room for the new green color. Ford’s use of a fuel can to preview colors isn’t new, as the company showed off the 2021 Bronco’s expansive color palette last August by applying the color to fuel cans.