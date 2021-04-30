With Ford and Ram battling it out for off-road supremacy, there’s one brand noticeably absent from the fight – Chevy. The Bowtie brand doesn’t have a truck capable of competing with the F-150 Raptor and TRX, though that could soon change. Spy shots from UTV Driver captured what appears to be the Silverado ZR2 out testing in Tennessee alongside other variants of the truck.

There have been rumors of such a model in development for months, with a report from last year shedding some light on what the potential off-road pickup could offer. The truck is expected to receive Multimatic DSSV dampers, a taller ride height, front and rear locking differentials, unique bumpers for better approach and departure angles, skid plates, and aggressive off-road tires. The spy shots from UTV Driver show the pickup riding higher than usual while sporting Goodyear Wrangler tires. Camouflage covers the front and rear fascias, hiding any changes made to the bumpers.

Gallery: Chevy Silverado Spy Shots

3 Photos

The Silverado ZR2 was spied testing with other Chevy pickups, one possibly being an updated Trail Boss model. Also in attendance was a super-cool Colorado ZR2 Bison support truck with a custom truck bed and a ZR2 badge stamped on the tailgate. Check out UTV Driver to see the entire spread of spy shots – link below. The fourth-generation Silverado debuted for the 2019 model year, and Chevy is expected to give its pickup a mid-cycle refresh for the 2022 model year, which would be the perfect time to introduce the ZR2.

However, customers shouldn’t expect it to go head-to-head with the TRX right out of the gate. The ZR2 is expected to arrive sporting the same 6.2-liter V8 offered in the truck today, which develops 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts). A rumor from last year said that GM was developing a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 for its pickups, which could put it on an even footing with the Ram and the Shelby-powered Raptor that Ford is developing.