Dodge has made good use of its Hellcat engine, shoving the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 into a number of models over the last few years. It powers the Challenger, Charger, and the Durango, one of the more recent Hellcat-powered models the brand has introduced. It gives the SUV 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) to use from the factory, but the minds at Livernois Motorsports thought that was too little. So, the company tuned it.

Livernois revised the Dodge’s engine and transmission calibration and was able to produce an extra 62 horsepower from the burly engine, giving the SUV 770 hp (574 kW). Torque saw a similar increase, jumping from the stock 599 pound-feet (812 Newton-meters) to 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) at the wheels. That’s a sizable increase in both numbers considering those numbers are achieved on 93 octane gasoline, with Livernois recording the Durango making 706 hp (526 kW) at the wheels.

The extra should only make the behemoth quicker, though supercars were already on notice. From the factory, the Durango SRT Hellcat can hit 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 180 miles per hour (289 kilometers per hour). Dodge had to upgrade the engine’s internals to withstand the power, using forged steel pistons, connecting rods, and crankshaft. There’s also a lot of hardware that could get switched out to increase its output further.

A new exhaust, high-flow fuel injectors, or upgraded supercharger could wring even more power from the beastly engine. Other turners have gotten over 1,000 hp (745 kW) from the mill with upgrades, and there’s little doubt Livernois can achieve that, too. However, finding a Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat to tune could be challenging as Dodge has limited production to just 2,000 examples, though the company could be making a handful more to meet demand.