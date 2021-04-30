The Nissan 370Z isn't exactly a volume-seller for the automaker. In the US alone, Nissan only sold 28 units of the coupe in the first three months of 2021. That's a huge 95 percent drop from the same period in 2020. Whether this was because of the upcoming revamped Z car or not is beyond us.

With that said, you might think that getting a deal for the outgoing sports coupe would be like shopping for a new shirt.

That isn't the case, though. According to the current inventory data brought to light by CarsDirect, the 370Z is sold out across all Nissan dealers in the US.

Gallery: 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition: Driving Notes

50 Photos

At the start of the year, Nissan has announced that the current 370Z will be sold until the next Z car arrives. With this latest development, though, those who aren't excited about the Z35 model will need to look to used car listings instead of Nissan showrooms. CarsDirect has reached out to Nissan for comments about the 370Z's end of production but to no avail.

In any case, the next Nissan sports coupe is set to arrive in 2022 and is fast-tracked to be introduced by the end of this year. The excitement among Z car fans are surely building up, especially with the bulk of details that have already surfaced as early as last month.

According to the latest insider leak, it will simply be called the Z, producing up to 400 horsepower from its VR30DDTT engine derived from the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport. A six-speed manual transmission will send the power to the rear wheels, while the automatic transmission option will be a nine-speed Mercedes-Benz 9G-Tronic.

More importantly, the upcoming Z car is set to carry a base price tag of $34,995 – that's if the rumors were to become true when the coupe arrives at showrooms.