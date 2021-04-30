Two engine options are available.
The thoroughly refreshed Genesis G70 is now available for orders at the brand’s showrooms around the country. The facelifted sedan wears a starting price of $37,525 and comes with a plethora of standard features, as well as complimentary scheduled maintenance, free map updates, and more during the first three years or 60,000 miles of ownership.
For $37,525, you’ll get the base G70 Standard model with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic sending power to the rear wheels. The most affordable all-wheel-drive variant starts at $39,625 with the same 2.0 turbo.
Go for the bigger 3.3 V6, and it will set you back at least $42,100 for the Standard RWD model. The most expensive 2022 G70 money can buy, before options, costs $54,500 for the 3.3 turbo Launch Edition AWD version.
|
Powertrain
(Engine / Transmission)
|
Model
|
MSRP
|
2.0T / 8AT
|
2.0T A/T Standard RWD
|
$37,525
|
2.0T A/T Prestige RWD
|
$41,525
|
2.0T A/T Standard AWD
|
$39,625
|
2.0T A/T Prestige AWD
|
$43,625
|
3.3T / 8AT
|
3.3T A/T Standard RWD
|
$42,100
|
3.3T A/T Sport Advanced RWD
|
$46,400
|
3.3T A/T Sport Prestige RWD
|
$50,400
|
3.3T A/T Launch Edition RWD
|
$52,500
|
3.3T A/T Standard AWD
|
$44,200
|
3.3T A/T Sport Advanced AWD
|
$48,500
|
3.3T A/T Sport Prestige AWD
|
$52,400
|
3.3T A/T Launch Edition AWD
|
$54,500
For the 2020 model year, the G70 has been seriously redesigned with a fresh exterior look and a number of tech improvements. Most notably, there’s a new Sports+ driving mode that makes the engine and transmission programming more aggressive. Meanwhile, the more powerful V6 engine also gets a variable exhaust valve system for a more prominent sound. Genesis says every model comes equipped as standard with a 10.25-inch multimedia display.
Gallery: 2022 Genesis G70 Refresh
“The newly redesigned 2022 Genesis G70 sport sedan is our most dynamic vehicle ever,” Mark Del Rosso, President & CEO of Genesis for the US, says. “With its bold new design and refined performance, we are looking forward to getting the new G70 into our customers’ driveways this summer.”
Source: Genesis
