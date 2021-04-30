The thoroughly refreshed Genesis G70 is now available for orders at the brand’s showrooms around the country. The facelifted sedan wears a starting price of $37,525 and comes with a plethora of standard features, as well as complimentary scheduled maintenance, free map updates, and more during the first three years or 60,000 miles of ownership.

For $37,525, you’ll get the base G70 Standard model with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic sending power to the rear wheels. The most affordable all-wheel-drive variant starts at $39,625 with the same 2.0 turbo.

Go for the bigger 3.3 V6, and it will set you back at least $42,100 for the Standard RWD model. The most expensive 2022 G70 money can buy, before options, costs $54,500 for the 3.3 turbo Launch Edition AWD version.

Powertrain (Engine / Transmission) Model MSRP 2.0T / 8AT 2.0T A/T Standard RWD $37,525 2.0T A/T Prestige RWD $41,525 2.0T A/T Standard AWD $39,625 2.0T A/T Prestige AWD $43,625 3.3T / 8AT 3.3T A/T Standard RWD $42,100 3.3T A/T Sport Advanced RWD $46,400 3.3T A/T Sport Prestige RWD $50,400 3.3T A/T Launch Edition RWD $52,500 3.3T A/T Standard AWD $44,200 3.3T A/T Sport Advanced AWD $48,500 3.3T A/T Sport Prestige AWD $52,400 3.3T A/T Launch Edition AWD $54,500

For the 2020 model year, the G70 has been seriously redesigned with a fresh exterior look and a number of tech improvements. Most notably, there’s a new Sports+ driving mode that makes the engine and transmission programming more aggressive. Meanwhile, the more powerful V6 engine also gets a variable exhaust valve system for a more prominent sound. Genesis says every model comes equipped as standard with a 10.25-inch multimedia display.

“The newly redesigned 2022 Genesis G70 sport sedan is our most dynamic vehicle ever,” Mark Del Rosso, President & CEO of Genesis for the US, says. “With its bold new design and refined performance, we are looking forward to getting the new G70 into our customers’ driveways this summer.”