Update: A Ford spokesperson has officially confirmed that the upcoming F-150 Raptor will start at $64,145, and F-150 Tremor will cost $49,505 (not including $1,695 for destination and handling).

We can't wait to get our hands on the new Ford F-150 Raptor, and more importantly, the 700-plus-horsepower Raptor R. Ford gave us our first look at its tough new truck back in February without revealing key details like horsepower and pricing at the time. But we received a tip from the forum F150Gen14.com that supposedly shows the suggested MSRP for both the Raptor and the mid-range Tremor, which are both scheduled to go on sale later this year.

Publishing what it says are leaked order guides for the 2021 F-150, the forum reports that the new Raptor will reportedly start at $64,145 – not including $1,695 for destination and delivery. The Tremor model, which gets a suspension upgrade and additional off-road tech over the FX4, supposedly costs $49,505. We've reached out to Ford to see if they can confirm these prices but haven't heard back from company spokespeople yet.

If these prices are indeed correct, that means the new Raptor would see a pretty significant increase of $10,000 over its predecessor; the 2020 Raptor costs $53,445 out of the box. And supposedly options like exterior graphics ($1,075), technology ($1,995), and carbon fiber ($995) would hike the price even further. But to Ford's credit, we know that the latest Raptor will likely be more powerful and even tougher than the one that it replaces.

The F-150 Tremor is entirely new for 2021, and its suggested $49,505 asking price shoehorns it between the luxurious Lariat ($44,695) and plush King Ranch ($56,330) models. Although it certainly won't be as tough as a Raptor, the Tremor does have standard front and rear locking differentials, a Raptor-like front skid plate, and 33-inch all-terrain tires with Tremor-specific 18-inch wheels.

For the time being, these prices aren’t official. We'll know exactly how much the F-150 Raptor and Tremor models will cost when Ford announces it, likely in the coming weeks. Both models will hit the production line soon and are expected to go on sale in just a few months.