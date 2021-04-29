Toyota is suspending production of RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350, and RX 450h Hybrid at three factories in Ontario, Canada, because of a COVID-19 outbreak at one of the suppliers. The Toyotetsu plant in Simcoe, Ontario, reported eight positive cases over the past few weeks, according to a statement from the company. The local Simcoe Reformer indicated there were "about 10 active cases" at the site as on Monday.

The company said most of the cases were not linked to on-site transmission, but "we’re continuing to follow the guidance of public health officials. For this reason, and out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided to temporarily pause our operations."

Gallery: 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime: First Drive

37 Photos

There is not yet a return-to-work date, but the company indicates it would be sometime after May 1. With these vital components being unavailable, Toyota closed paused production at the Canadian assembly plants

Toyota also makes the RAV4 Hybrid for North America at its factory in Georgetown, Kentucky.

As of March 2021, the RAV4 Prime was the second-fastest selling vehicle in the United States. The PHEV crossover sold in an average of 10.2 days. This was only slightly behind the first-place Chevrolet Corvette that lasted an average of 9.4 days at dealers. The RAV4 Hybrid ranked 17th in March by sitting an average of 22.0 days. The Lexus RX450h had the 19th spot by taking 22.9 days to sell. It took the average new vehicle 47.4 days to find a buyer in that month.

The RAV4 was Toyota's best-selling product in the United States in 2020. The company moved 430,387, which was down 3.9 percent year-over-year. It sold 101,059 examples of the RX, which was a 9.0 percent drop.