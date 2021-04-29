The 2021 Jeep Wrangler has some new aftermarket parts from Mopar, including some specifically for the recently launched 4xe plug-in hybrid. Most of the components let owners outfit the SUV to be more capable off-road.

The most exciting of the newly announced upgrades is the 2.0-inch lift kit for the Wrangler 4xe. For $1,495, buyers kit new springs, Fox shocks, front lower control arms, front and rear stabilizer links, front and rear bump stops, and all the necessary fasteners. Customers also get a Jeep Performance Parts badge for their vehicle. All of the components come in a reusable wood crate.

Gallery: Jeep Wrangler 4xe Lift Kit

7 Photos

"With an industry-first lift kit for a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar will give owners of the new 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe the opportunity to amplify the 4x4 capability and the fun-to-drive, open-air experience of the most capable, technically advanced, eco-friendly SUV,” said Vice President of Jeep Brand North America Jim Morrison.

With a PHEV like the Wrangler 4xe, you're going to want to recharge it at home. The company is selling Mopar- and Jeep-branded 240-volt wall chargers. The hardwired version is $621.50 and the plug-in is $647.90.

For additional off-road ability, there are Jeep Performance Parts rock rails for $925. The company makes them from roll-formed zinc-coated steel and then adds DuraBull, which is generally for truck bed liners, for even more protection.

Tube doors go for $1,195. These use 2.0-inch diameter heavy-gauge steel and mount to the factory hinges and bump stops. A mirror kit for them is an additional $215 to improve outward visibility.

Jeep is also offering a black powder-coated front bumper for $1,275. It can accept the $1,595 Warn winch, and there's a $450 mounting kit to ensuring proper alignment with the vehicle's airbag deployment strategy. As a final touch, there's a grille and winch guard hoop for $249.

Customers can order a 7.0-inch off-road LED light kit for $725. The pair of lights each emit 8,000 lumens.

Center High-Mount Stop Light Relocation Kit Oversized Spare Tire Carrier

Folks looking to carry a larger spare tire on the rear can get the modification kit to do so for $275. The swing gate hinge reinforcement for $625 makes sure it can handle the additional weight. The center high-mount stop light relocation kit for $85 moves the lamp to still be visible with the bigger spare tire.

For the inside, buyers can get all-weather floor mats for $165 and a molded cargo tray for $129.