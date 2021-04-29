The last time we caught the next-generation Land Rover Range Rover out testing, it was bombing the Nurburgring race track. The tire-screeching behemoth looked surprisingly quick, though it wasn’t being pushed to its limits. However, the latest batch of spy shots from Mogwai Media shows the redesigned SUV traveling at a much slower pace – standing still.

The photos show the SUV still wearing a lot of camouflage, but the tight-fitting wrap does reveal a bit of the styling. On the surface, the next-gen Range Rover looks a lot like the outgoing model. It features the same clamshell-style hood and short front overhang. The front fascia appears slightly more upright than before, though that could be a byproduct of the camouflage hiding the grille and headlights. The rear is still heavily covered, so it isn’t easy to pick out any styling details. We expect a new taillight design and other tweaks.

Gallery: New Land Rover Range Rover Spy Photos

5 Photos

While the exterior will likely look familiar, the interior is expected to receive a major technological overhaul. Previous shy shots showed a partially covered interior that featured a large digital instrument cluster and a large infotainment screen. Steering wheel controls included both physical buttons and capacitive-touch ones, too. The rest of the interior was either covered from view or incomplete, with a large section of the center console missing in the test vehicle.

The entry-level model is expected to get a straight-six engine paired with a mild-hybrid system. There’ll also be a plug-in hybrid model again as well, likely using the same turbocharged 2.0-liter unit that produces a combined 398 horsepower (351 kilowatts) in the current model. A V8 is expected to return, though it’s unclear if the 5.0-liter will carry over to the new model or if Land Rover replaces it with BMW’s twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. We don’t know when Land Rover will reveal the new Range Rover, though we expect a debut to happen this year.