It seems that the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is entering the final stages of development and testing. As we hear its pre-production could begin later this week, several prototypes were spied in Marietta, Ohio to provide a good look at what’s going on in Chevy’s Corvette R&D department right now. Thanks to the Corvette Blogger team, we have access to an exclusive spy video and photos of widebody C8 trial cars.

As you can see in the gallery below and the video at the top of this page, there are four Corvette C8 prototypes with center-mounted exhausts, plus one with the exhausts mounted on the corners of the bumper. Our source says Executive Corvette Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter was on location to join the test session. You know it's serious business when the big guns are there.

Gallery: Chevrolet Corvette Z06, ZR1 prototypes spied

3 Photos

According to the available information, there was a film crew documenting the testing, and this could mean Chevy is also working on some sort of a documentary for the Corvette Z06 and/or Corvette ZR1. Corvette Chief Engineer Josh Holder was filmed speaking on camera, probably providing some internal information about the development of the sports car. A test drivers’ meeting also happened in front of the camera.

The latest intel about the Corvette Z06 (prototypes with center-mounted exhausts) suggests it will be powered by a double overhead camshaft V8 engine. According to a recent report, it will be closely related to Cadillac’s 4.2-liter Blackwing engine, though it will be naturally aspirated. Unofficial data predicts a peak output of 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts).

As these new videos and photos by our friends at Corvette Blogger seem to confirm, the Z06 will ride on insane 345/25-series rear tires, while the fronts are 275s. This is something we actually knew, but seeing such a massive rubber on real-world prototypes is impressive every time.

With the information the beta production of the new Corvette Z06 is about to kick off, we are optimistic a full debut could come before July this year, as a recent report claimed. Stay tuned for more details, as we are confident more unofficial and official pieces of news are coming very soon.