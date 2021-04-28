Pop-up trunk bed campers often come with some compromises. Their compact design requires creative thinking when it comes to packaging the camper, which often means using canvas for a portion of the walls. That’s not the case with the Nimbl Evolution, which sports a hard-sided expandable top that increases the living space without compromising interior comfort.

The company uses a monocoque design made from its “unique combination” of hand-load carbon fiber and fiberglass. The materials help keep the weight down and its aerodynamic efficiency up. The design allows for an expandable, spacious, and feature-packed interior that has all the creature comforts you’d expect. There’s a two-burner induction stovetop, a DC refrigerator, a sink, a dinette area, and ample storage. Above the truck cab is a queen-size two-person bed, too, though the dinette can convert into a small sleeping space that’s perfect for children.

The camper features an LED UV water sterilization system, an 80-gallon freshwater tank, a 24-gallon grey water tank, a diesel heater, and a hot water system. The truck comes with options, too, like a microwave, air conditioner, and more. Nimbl built the Evolution with the Ford F-350 in mind, though the company can fit it on any 1-ton pickup from Ford, Chevy, or Ram. The camper can be safely mounted almost any 1-ton truck, and the team will build around whatever truck a potential brings.

Nimbl is showing off its camper on top of a modified Ford F-350 chassis that has had a bit of work done to increase its overlanding capability. It sports 35-inch tires that connect to an Icon Vehicle Dynamics suspension system – remote reservoir shocks and front coilovers. The rear features forged leaf-packs, giving the truck a two-inch lift. Power comes from Ford’s 7.3-liter V8 that pairs with the 10-speed automatic gearbox. A 48-gallon fuel tank keeps it running.