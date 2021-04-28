Much to the chagrin of Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger fans, the Ford Mustang is extremely popular and not just in the States. The current-generation S550 Mustang entered a global market when it launched for the 2015 model year, and it's since become the best-selling sports car in the world. As such, there are Mustang fans and Mustang clubs everywhere in the world, with one chilly exception – Antarctica.

As Muscle Cars & Trucks recently pointed out, that factoid didn't go unnoticed at Ford. Mustang Marketing Manager Jim Owens told MC&T that creating a Mustang club in Antarctica was actually discussed. Technically speaking, there is a human presence on the southernmost continent and one merely needs to be an enthusiast to start a club. That said, getting a Mustang to Antarctica would've been the plan but ultimately things never passed beyond the discussion phase.

It sounds like a wild story, so Motor1.com dialed up Mustang aficionado and Ford Performance Enthusiast Communications Manager John Clor for some extra info. Clor is the driving force behind Club Connect, Ford's official connection to Blue Oval enthusiast clubs all around the world. Club Connect currently includes 400 registered clubs and maintains a global list of 800, the vast majority of which focus on all things Mustang. They encompass six continents on planet Earth, but Clor shared some insight into the stillborn plan to capture that elusive number seven.

"I recall when Jim (Owens) brought it up, back when we were looking at all the markets the S550 was in," said Clor. "146 markets on six continents, and Antarctica was tossed out as a joke and we all had a good laugh about it. But when Mustang became the best-selling sports car in the world, we circled back to it and gave it some additional thought. How cool would it be to have a presence on all continents? McMurdo Station has like 1,200 residents, and we'd only need a few to start a club. Then it's just a case of getting a car there, so yeah, it was discussed on a more serious level."

Obviously, things didn't progress further. One doesn't simply load a Ford Mustang into a C-130 cargo plane on skis and fly it to Antarctica. Ultimately, the payoff didn't seem to justify the expense, and according to Owens, it wouldn't have been authentic. Still, we've seen Nissan build a wild 370Z with tracks and skis, not to mention the custom Minis that were built for Antarctica decades ago. Perhaps a Mustang club in Antarctica could be a thing, and hey, if the penguin population ever gets a bit rowdy, the mere presence of a crowd-hungry pony car could keep the natives frosty.