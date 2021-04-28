Today, during the presentation of the ID.4 GTX, came the first major showing of the ID.5 and the confirmation of a GTX version of it. This is the latest vehicle to ride on VW's MEB platform for EVs but with a sleeker roof than on the ID.4.

Earlier in April, we saw the ID.5 wearing light camouflage on the road in some spy photos but in the video below find the first official images. When will it arrive? "Soon," according to the exec in this clip. Expect the premiere date to fall in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Teaser

18 Photos

What you can see in those few minutes

Camouflaged in a psychedelic mix of yellow and red, the Volkswagen ID.5 in the video is running through a surreal environment that makes us think the VW marketing team must have some fun brainstorming meetings.

After driving through a red forest, the scene switches to the snow with mountains creating a tube on each side. Then, it's onto a water drop and briefly a purple city. At the end, the EV zooms into a plug.

A large family

The front of the ID.5 is nearly identical to the ID.4, and the flanks are similar. The major change is the roof's distinct arch, whereas the ID.4 is a bit more angular. The design differences between them are not very significant.

The two models likely share the same powertrains. This means the base version would have a rear-mounted motor making 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and 228 pound-feet (309 newton-meters). The GTX would get all-wheel drive from mounting a motor on the front axle and a boost to 295 hp (220 kW).