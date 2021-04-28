The BRZ looks a little meaner with these parts.

There was no Tokyo Auto Salon in 2021, but the Subaru STI team still prepared a tuned BRZ for the event. Since the company wasn't able to show off the tweaked machine, the crew made a movie to highlight the machine. The adjustments are similar to what a lot of owners of the BRZ might do to their new car.

Aesthetically, STI adds a front splitter and extensions to the side sills ahead of the rear wheel wells. The bigger change is at the rear where there is a carbon-fiber, swan neck wing attached to the deck. The tweaks make the BRZ look a lot more aggressive, and the parts are probably pieces that STI intends to sell to the public eventually.

This BRZ also gets a set of bronze-colored wheels. It's a fantastic color contrast with the rest of the car's white body and black trim.

STI installs a cat-back exhaust, too. It includes a polished muffler with an exhaust coming out of each side. There are a big, circular tips with a similarly shiny finish.

The final piece is a flexible draw stiffener at the back. It spans the rear width of the vehicle behind the bumper and adds chassis rigidness.

Subaru previously showed other aftermarket parts for the BRZ. The pieces included a carbon fiber rear lip spoiler, front splitter and fender garnish, rear skirt, V brace, and 18-inch BBS wheels.

The 2022 BRZ goes on sale in the US this fall. Pricing isn't yet available. Power comes from a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine that makes 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (249 newton-meters). Buyers can select either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic. Inside, there's an 8.0-inch infotainment screen and a 7.0-inch digital display in the instrument cluster.

