Porsche’s flat-six engine has cemented itself in the racing world for its reliable power and distinctive noise. Recent footage from YouTuber Belgian-Motorsport shows a Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport belting around Zolder Circuit during an open test session.

Unlike the other race cars in the German automaker’s lineup – excluding the latest RSR – the Cayman’s engine is mounted in front of the rear wheels. Before purists cry foul, the new 3.8-liter six-cylinder in the vehicle puts out 425 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and revs out to 7,500 rpm. If you go racing in the GT4 class, the power output will vary depending on BOP (balance of performance) restrictions, but the starting number is certainly impressive.

Even with the required 100-cell catalytic converters in place, the vehicle produces the same flat-six engine note that race fans know and love. While the Clubsport doesn’t have a proper sequential gearbox, it still produces a satisfying pop between gear changes – the entry-level racer still uses a PDK unit.

While other GT4 vehicles like the Chevy Camaro and Maserati MC would win in a sound competition, the German competitor is still no slouch. What the Porsche lacks in power, it makes up for with its lightweight, well-balanced performance. The vehicle also comes with a joint strike force of electronic systems including anti-lock brakes, stability control, and traction control.

Sound and performance aside, it remains clear that Porsche is equally focused on its programs in all levels and classes of racing. Along with being a springboard for many rising stars of motorsport, the German automaker has paved the way for actors like CJ Wilson and Michael Fassbender to fulfill their dreams of becoming a racing driver.