Long before Mercedes revealed the all-electric EQS sedan, we knew there could be a hotter AMG version, too. First, there were the rumors, followed by a confirmation in October 2020 that AMG would begin developing electrified models in 2021. Today, we get our first look at the super sedan, though it doesn’t look all too different from the regular model. However, there are a few distinct and telling differences that prove this isn’t a regular EQS.

The photos catch the car undergoing high-performance testing at the Nurburgring race track in Germany. The car is partially camouflaged, with the front and rear fascias, the doors, the side skirts, and a portion of the roof hidden from view. If there are any styling changes between the regular EQS and its AMG variant, they’ll be subtle. The car’s performance personality is given away by the yellow AMG-branded front brake calipers and carbon-ceramic brake discs.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG EQS Spy Photos

14 Photos

Powertrain details remain a mystery, though rumors from last year suggested that the AMG EQS would offer over 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 663 pound-feet (898 Newton-meters) of torque through its all-wheel-drive system. We know it’ll outshine the EQS 580 4MATIC that produces 516 hp (385 kW) and 611 lb-ft (828 Nm) of torque. The EQS 580 hits 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds, and the AMG variant should be quicker.

The test car appears to sit a bit lower than the regular EQS, and rumors point to it growing in width by an inch or two, as well. Inside, we expect Mercedes to cram in the technology alongside a host of AMG-specific touches and trim. Mercedes is likely set to reveal the AMG EQS later this year or early next year before it goes on sale in the spring of 2022. It’ll compete against the Tesla Model S with the Plaid powertrain.