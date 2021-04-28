At this point, we're privy to the fact that the next-generation BMW 2 Series coupe is coming soon, most likely this year. We've seen several sightings of the two-door 2er before, enjoying the spotlight from our spy photographer during its developmental stage.

With that in mind, you might think that its hotter brother, the BMW M2 isn't too far behind and might arrive by 2022. But a new report from BMW Blog wants to turn down those flames – the publication has learned the start date of the M2's production from its sources.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M2 Coupe spy photos

29 Photos

According to the report, the next BMW M2, codenamed G87, will enter production by December 2022. This means that there will be a lengthy production gap between the two generations, with the F87 M2 ending its production this summer. More importantly, this means that we won't be seeing any new M2 on the roads until 2023.

That said, those who have been waiting for the next M2 will need a lot of patience. Good thing, the new G87 M2 will remain a rear-wheel-drive machine, unlike the non-coupe 2 Series alternatives such as the Active Tourer minivan and the Gran Coupe, but a guarantee of a manual transmission isn't available at this point. Fans would be happy to know that it will not have the controversial grilles of the M3 and M4.

Under the hood, the next M2 will more likely carry a straight-six 3.0-liter S58, but it will be slightly detuned to under 450 horsepower but still higher than 400 hp. We won't be surprised if we'll see an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission. As with most car nuts, we're hoping for a stick shift for old time's sake.