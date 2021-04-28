Ford continually tries to make the F-150 a more capable pickup, and the latest upgrade is the availability of onboard scales that makes it easy to know whether you're overloading the truck. There's also a new Smart Hitch that lets owners measure the tongue weight when towing.

The onboard scales work three ways. The most novel display is on the taillights. As the load increases, more of the light fills up. When the truck is overloaded, the lamp blinks to notify the owner. The FordPass smartphone app can show this information, and the infotainment screen in the cabin can illustrate this, too.

The Smart Hitch is a similar idea but for towing. It measures the tongue weight of the trailer and then advises the owner about the weight distribution for safer hauling. Like the scales, this display can be on the tallights, FordPass app, and infotainment screen.

Continuously controlled damping is also available for the 2021 F-150. The system uses sensors to adjust the suspension to control bounce, pitch, and roll. It can even detect the edge of a pothole and make the dampers firmer to keep the tires from dropping as deep. There's a Tow/Haul mode for the tech that makes steering easier when the pickup is loaded.

All of this equipment is available to order in early June and deliveries start in late summer. Ford isn't discussing pricing for the tech, yet.

The F-150 already received an extensive upgrade for 2021. The changes included a new hybrid powertrain with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 and an electric motor. The company also introduced the Pro Power Onboard generator with as much as 7.2 kilowatts of capacity that has enough power to handle construction equipment.