The "GTX" suffix means different things to different people. Gamers immediately think about Nvidia's lineup of powerful video cards, but since Motor1.com is a site about cars, the Plymouth Belvedere GTX springs to mind as a muscle car from the late 1960s and early 1970s. Volkswagen is no stranger to these letters, having used them in the past in certain regions for sporty versions of the Golf, Scirocco, and the Jetta pictured below.

The peeps from Wolfsburg are dusting off the GTX badge for a new breed of high-performance electric vehicles. Leading the way is the ID.4 GTX debuting today as a hot version of the compact zero-emissions SUV for those looking for more electric oomph. The teaser campaign has hinted at numerous red accents suggesting strong GTI vibes, but unlike the long line of front-wheel-drive hot hatches, the SUV will boast AWD akin to the R models.

The main difference between the GTX and the normal version will be the addition of an electric motor at the front axle. We're hearing it will take the combined output to somewhere in the region of 300 horsepower, which would make sense considering the China-only ID.6 three-row SUV is available with 302 hp from a dual-motor setup.

A report published by Automotive News Europe late last year revealed the ID.4 GTX would take 6.2 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill. That would be a major improvement considering the standard model needs 8.5 seconds for the same task. It seems unlikely the performance derivative will match the range of the normal ID.4 since it will be heavier due to the added hardware, but hopefully, the drop won't be significant.

It's safe to assume the ID.4 GTX will command an important premium over the mainstream version and should go on sale in Europe in the second half of 2021 before (likely) heading to the United States. VW aims to launch additional GTX models in the years to come, and we're wondering whether the ID.3 GTX is going to be one of them. Meanwhile, the ID family will further grow this year with the launch of a coupe-ish ID.5.