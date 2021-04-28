If you previously wanted the 503-horsepower (375-kilowatts) Mercedes-Benz GLC 63 S in America, your choice was limited to the Coupe body style. The speedy sloped-roof GLC went on sale in the States in 2018 as the only "S" variant of that nameplate, while Europeans received both the Coupe and the traditional SUV body style that same year. But don't fret, speed freaks in search of a small SUV, there is good news for 2022.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S in the traditional SUV body style is coming to the States this year alongside the already on-sale Coupe. Huzzah! The GLC 63 S crossover joins the non-S variant in the American lineup a long four years after it went on sale in Europe, but thankfully, it doesn't lose anything in the long journey across the pond.

The 2022 GLC 63 S SUV uses the Coupe's same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, capable of 503 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 newton-meters), with the ability to hit 60 in 3.6 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 174 mph (280 kmh). Power travels to all four wheels via the standard 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, and managing it all is a quick-shifting nine-speed automatic transmission. Also standard on the GLC 63 S SUV is the AMG Ride Control Plus air suspension with adaptive dampers.

Inside, the GLC 63 S gets a 12.3-inch central touchscreen running the Mercedes MBUX infotainment system, with unique touches like an augmented-reality head-up display (borrowed from the GLE and GLS), plus a few AMG-specific touches. Things like the capacitive control buttons and the AMG steering wheel drive mode dial both carry over from the standard GLC 63.

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S SUV goes on sale in the US later this year, but no word on pricing yet. With the non-S GLC 63 costing $86,795 for the 2021 model year, expect the S version to demand a premium on top of that.