Hennessey has a new creation that goes a bit beyond its usual gamut of performance upgrades – the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 SUV. It began life as an already-potent Ram 1500 TRX pickup that Hennessy tweaked with bespoke bodywork and a revamped interior that can now seat seven. That’s plenty of space for the whole family and then some. But it wouldn’t be a Hennessey without a massive amount of power, and the tuner does not disappoint.

The tuner extended the roofline over the bed to create a completely enclosed cab, building a new C-pillar that extends up from the taillights. The company didn’t release any interior photos, though it says there’s “excellent luggage space” behind the third-row seats. This isn’t the tuner’s first foray in turning potent pickups into SUVs. Hennessey did the same thing in 2015 with its VelociRaptor – a hopped-up Ford Raptor.

Gallery: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX: First Drive Review

59 Photos

The extra seats come with extra power as the tuner takes the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 from its stock 702 horsepower 523 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque to an astounding 1,012 hp (754 kW) and 969 pound-feet (1,313 Nm) of twist. The truck-turned-SUV can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds while it runs the quarter-mile in 11.4 seconds at 120 mph (193 kph). Hennessey gets the extra output by adding a host of upgrades, like its own 2.65-liter supercharger, pulley upgrades, high-flow catalytic converters, and more.

The SUV also receives Hennessey’s Mammoth Off-Road pack that includes a 2.5-inch suspension lift, 20-inch Hennessey wheels, 35-inch off-road tires, a front suspension leveling kit, and a custom front bumper with LED lights. The upgraded TRX won’t be cheap, with Hennessey asking $375,000 to start, which excludes taxes and shipping. The SUV will also be rare, too, as the tuner plans to produce just 20 models.