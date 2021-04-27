The phrase “race car for the road” probably sounds a bit like a broken record in the automotive industry. However, when you have a vehicle like the Lamborghini Huracan STO – Super Trofeo Omologato – which is literally built for the road but able to go racing, we’ll give the Italian automaker a pass. Rana65556’s latest video documents the customization process for his personal Huracan STO.

While the video doesn’t go into extreme detail about every customizable option, it’s clear that many components can be tailor-made to the buyer's tastes and desires. Starting with the exterior, there is an option for the base color of the car, optionally flanked by flashes of complementary colors on other bits like the rear-wing endplates and front splitter.

Initially, Rana goes for what looks like a Los Angeles Lakers tribute scheme with a purple base and mustard yellow accents. Other options that he explored involved brown with red accents, green with red accents, yellow with blue accents, and silver with blue accents.

To offer some perspective on the vehicle itself, it sits a step above the Lamborghini Huracan Performante – a car that’s lapped the Nurburgring Nordschleife in under seven minutes. The Huracan STO tips the scales 95 pounds (43 kilograms) lighter than its compatriot thanks to more carbon pieces. With its racing DNA, the flagship model also produces a whopping 53 percent more downforce than the Performante via the altered front splitter, rear wing, side sills, and other aerodynamic tweaks.

While it’s tough to one-up the Gulf Oil–inspired livery from the show car, we’re curious to see what customers come up with in the configurator. Feel free to let us know in the comments below how you’d customize your Huracan STO.