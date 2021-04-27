The Aston Martin V12 Speedster will be able to blend retro and modern touches if buyers specify the limited-run model in the newly announced, optional DBR1 specification. The look will pay tribute to the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans winner with Carroll Shelby and Roy Salvadori at the wheel.

The DBR1 specification covers the V12 Speedster in minty Aston Martin Racing Green paint with Clubsport White roundels. The grille has a Satin Silver finish. The sports car rides on 21-inch, center-lock wheels with a satin black color and machined face.

Gallery: Aston Martin V12 Speedster Bespoke Specification

6 Photos

The interior has a mix of Conker saddle leather, Viridian Green technical textile, and Caithness leather. The cabin also contains gloss-finish carbon fiber touches and satin silver brushed aluminum switchgear.

If buyers order the DBR1 specification, the car comes with Aston Martin Racing Green driver and passenger helmets, so that they match the vehicle's body while taking a drive.

Aston Martin debuted the V12 Speedster in 2020. Power comes from a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 that makes 690 horsepower (515 kilowatts or 700 metric horsepower) and 555 pound-feet (753 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through an eight-speed automatic gearbox to the rear wheels where there is a limited-slip differential for maintaining traction.

The brand estimates the V12 Speedster can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds. The top speed is 198 miles per hour (319 kilometers per hour), which would be quite an experience with no roof or windshield for the occupants.

Aston Martin is still taking orders for the V12 Speedsters. The company is making just 88 of them, and the sports car has a starting price of $950,000. The automaker doesn't specify whether opting for the DBR1 specification affects the final cost. The first deliveries of the limited-run machine begin in mid-2021.