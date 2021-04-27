As life slowly returns back to normal, it marks a critical time for movie theaters around the world. In an effort to safely bring fans back to the theater, the Fast and Furious franchise recently released a video advertising Fast 9’s return to the big screen on June 25, 2021.

The trailer features Vin Diesel talking about what makes the experience so special. We’ve been going to theaters for over 100 years, but what keeps people coming back? While everyone will have a different answer, many will share Diesel’s claim of escapism; for about two hours, we have the chance to put aside the pitfalls of everyday life.

Gallery: Fast and Furious 9 Trailer

24 Photos

It’s no surprise that cinemas are on the brink of extinction following the shock and awe of the pandemic. Following a slow and painful decline of moviegoers, keen readers will know that recent events have pushed theaters to the brink of bankruptcy. During Sunday’s Academy Awards, actor Frances McDormand shed a light on the situation while accepting an Oscar for Nomadland winning best picture.

“Please watch our movie on the largest screen possible,” McDormand said. “One day soon take everyone you know into a theater, shoulder-to-shoulder in that dark space, and watch every film that is represented here tonight.”

While the days of massive blockbuster movies and sold-out theaters are on the decline, Fast 9 gives fans many reasons to watch it on the big screen. Whether it’s the non-stop action, an adventure into space, crazy car chases, or even Charlize’s questionable haircut, let’s all get back into the theater when it’s safe and do our part. If we’re not careful, the big-screen experience could soon be a thing of the past.

As the definition of normal has gone through a significant overhaul in recent times, it’s clear that things are changing whether we like it or not. Regardless, the theater is a sacred place to many, and it would be a big loss to see it go.