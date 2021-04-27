A year ago, Genesis teased its future lineup, showing off a range of mysterious models. They’re slowly coming to fruition, with the company soon taking the EV plunge with the debut of the GV60. Spy shots have caught the low-slung crossover out testing on several occasions, but it now appears that we’re quickly approaching its reveal date. A new report from TheKoreanCarBlog says that the Genesis GV60 will debut this June.

This news jives with several previous reports that the company would reveal the model sometime this year. It would arrive hot on the heels of two other EV debuts from the brand’s sister marquees – the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. The three are expected to share Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform, with the Genesis variant being the most opulent of the bunch. However, it’ll serve as an entry-level model for the Genesis brand.

Genesis hasn’t released one shred of info about the new EV, though we can look at the Ioniq 5 and EV6 for an idea of what to expect. The GV60 will likely offer around 300 miles (482 kilometers) of range on Europe’s forgiving WLTP – expect a lower range rating in the US. Genesis will likely offer it in a variety of configurations, offering both rear- and all-wheel drive along with different battery sizes and power outputs. It could be quick, too, as the EV6 GT can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.5 seconds.

Genesis has hidden the GV60 under thick camouflage that has kept the crossover’s design from curious eyes, though it should fall in line with other recently revealed Genesis models. The styling should be bold, inside and out, with the rear taillights adopting the GV80’s bisected look. Interior spy shots have shown two large screens on the dash similar to what’s offered in the Kia and Hyundai’s interior styling. We expect Genesis to add its own interior touches, focusing on a luxury fit-and-finish.