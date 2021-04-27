Audi Sport is making a few tweaks to its RS vehicles for the 2022 model year in the United States. Among the changes, there are new RS Design packages for adding style to some of the vehicles.

The 2022 RS5 Coupe and Sportback are among the models getting the optional RS Design package that includes red edging for the front seatbelts, RS-branded floor mats with red edges, and Alcantara covers the steering wheel, gearshift, and center console.

These models also are available with a Bronze Styling pack that adds 20-inch wheels with a bronze finish, black exterior badges, and matte carbon trim covers the front spoiler, rear diffuser trim, and mirror housings, in addition to bronze stitching for the cabin.

Finally, the Dynamic Plus pack boosts the speed limiter to 174 miles per hour (280 kilometers per hour) and adds ceramic front brakes, gray brake calipers, and a carbon engine cover.

The 2022 RS6 Avant and RS7 get their own RS Design packages that include seatbelts with either red or gray edges, RS floor mats, and Alcantara covering for the center console, gearshift, and flat-bottom gearshift. New wheel options include 22-inch designs in carbon, black, or titanium finishes.

The 2022 RS Q8 has new standard features like adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist and lane-keeping assist. The Executive package now includes traffic sign recognition and intersection assist. The RS Design pack with the same equipment as the RS6 Avant and RS7 is also available.

Finally, the 2022 Audi R8 has some revisions. The new R8 Performance RWD has a power boost by making 562 horsepower (419 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (551 Newton-meters), rather than 532 hp (397 kW) and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) last year. The rear-drive R8 also has a new Sport Exhaust package that includes pipes with black tips. The Dynamic package adds ceramic brake discs, 20-inch wheels with a titanium finish, and nappa leather upholstery over the racing shell seats.

2022 Audi RS Pricing