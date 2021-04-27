We heard about Volkswagen’s Project Trinity EV for the first time in January this year when it was announced the vehicle would rely on a new electric vehicle architecture, a radical production approach for it, and autonomous driving tech. In March, we saw the first official teaser image of that car, and now we have more preliminary details to share.

A new report from Autocar shines more light on what to expect from the production version of the Project Trinity, which will become Volkswagen’s flagship model and will spearhead the next generation of zero-emission cars from the Wolfsburg-based firm. It will be one of the first Volkswagen Group models to be based on the new Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) and will take the shape of an interesting mix between a crossover, hatchback, and sedan.

Gallery: Volkswagen's Project Trinity May Have Been Teased Again By Herbert Diess

4 Photos

According to the report, Volkswagen will sell the vehicle in a standardized form with just a few hardware options available from the factory. The customers will be then able to unlock existing features through software updates. New features will be offered at an additional price and made available via over-the-air updates.

Initially, the Project Trinity will be launched with Level 2 autonomous driving tech, though consistent software updates should eventually upgrade it to Level 4. Once the more advanced software is ready, the car should be capable of driving itself on highways during long journeys, assuming the necessary infrastructure exists.

Volkswagen is developing the EV as its new technological flagship. Expected to be launched in 2026, it won’t be a truly premium vehicle as, according to initial details, it will cost approximately €35,000 ($42,300 at current exchange rates). It is expected to be similar in size compared to the ID.4 but with a more sloped roofline and lower overall profile.