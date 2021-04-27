Hyundai knows the glory days of the ol' sedan are long gone, deciding to sell the Elantra in Europe in only a handful of markets where it makes the most sense. Consequently, the business case for the N version is weak at the moment, but not all hope is lost as the high-performance derivative could still arrive on the Old Continent should there be enough customer demand to warrant the effort.

In an interview with Autocar following the world premiere of the Kona N, R&D boss Albert Biermann did not rule out the possibility of launching the Elantra N in Europe. It will be sold initially only in the United States, but with enough customer demand, Hyundai says it might have a change of heart and remove the mandatory US-spec orange side markers for Euro land.

"At this point, the Elantra N is not planned for Europe and other markets, but if you can create enough demand, I will not rule out that it could be reconsidered. That could be an interesting next N vehicle for Europe and other markets."

Meanwhile, the Elantra N will debut later this year with a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine producing 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet (392 Newton-meters) of torque. If these numbers look familiar, that's because the i30 N facelift equipped with the Performance Package boasts the very same output. In the US, the go-faster compact sedan will come with a choice between a six-speed manual and an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic.

When it does eventually debut later this year in the US, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N will carry an estimated starting price of $33,000 or nearly $9,000 more than the 201-horsepower N Line model.

If you want your N car to do away with the combustion engine, Hyundai suggested during the Kona N's debut there are plans for performance EVs. We're also patiently waiting for those mid-engined Veloster-bodied prototypes to morph into a dedicated sports car, but company officials remain tight-lipped for now.