We know Audi is not against an all-electric R8 supercar, though it’s too early to say whether it will ever happen. Earlier this year, the brand’s CEO admitted an electric R8 “could make sense” but that’s far from being a confirmation of any sort. Simply put, we knew what a new R8 could be, and now we also know what it won’t be.

Audi’s global chief of sales and marketing, Hildegard Wortmann, gave an interview for TopGear about the company’s future model lineup. She confirmed this year Audi will launch more new electric vehicles than combustion models, though a new R8 is apparently not in the cards for 2021.

“The R8 is an icon of our brand. But icons of the past aren’t necessarily icons of the future. A successor to the R8 won’t just be an R8 with an electric motor. It needs to be an R8 but different,” she told the British publication.

If we try to read between the lines, we have bad news and good news. First, it seems that Wortmann suggests there might not be a successor to the supercar at all. But if Audi decides to build one - and that’s not impossible - it could be electric and very different in its nature compared to the current model.

Gallery: 2020 Audi R8 Performance: Review

32 Photos

It’s basically the same story with the TT, another sports car of the brand that could be reinvented for the future. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem highly likely given the change of customer tastes towards higher, more practical, and larger vehicles.

“The same holds true. The TT is authentic and highly emotional but customers have changed and the world has gone away from roadsters,” Wortmann added. This doesn’t sound quite optimistic, though “Audi has always done emotional models” and there’s no reason to believe this will change in the future.