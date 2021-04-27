If it isn't obvious, Volkswagen is on full tilt in electrifying its lineup, and rightfully so as the goal to introduce 20 EVs through 2025 is no easy feat. We've seen the three-row VW ID.6 in Shanghai last week, now it's time to see the performance version of the ID.4 EV crossover for the US – or at least wait a few more days.

VW teases the upcoming ID.4 GTX on Twitter again, with an accompanying video that shows some minor details about the performance crossover.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.4 GTX Final Teaser

5 Photos

The teaser video started with the LED headlights of the ID.4 GTX, which, of course, isn't different from the regular VW ID.4. Then it proceeded to the taillights (again, same with ID.4) that has the fancy sequential effect to it when initially turned on. It then went down to the bumper intakes then inside to reveal the red-stitched leather presumably to be found on the GTX's dashboard. Finally, the quick 15-second footage ended with a full view of the 3D taillights.

You may watch the video in the embedded tweet below:

The teaser also came with the combined power consumption of the ID.4 GTX per NEDC: 19.8 to 18.1 kilowatt-hour per 100 kilometers or around 3.1 to 3.4 miles per kilowatt-hour when converted. In comparison, the regular ID.4 consumed up to 2.9 miles per kilowatt-hour during our first drive review and that's when in comfort mode on an 80-mile test route.

We've known some details about the ID.4 GTX for a while now. We know that it will have less range than the standard ID.4 but will have better performance and AWD. It's expected to do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.2 seconds, which is 2.3 seconds quicker than the regular ID.4.

We'll know more of the juicy bits in a few days as VW is scheduled to reveal the ID.4 GTX in a live stream on April 28, 2021. As always, keep us in your tabs for the latest updates.