Last week, Volkswagen revealed the refreshed Polo hatchback. It was a significant makeover for a mid-cycle update, tweaking the styling inside and out. The car gained a more grown-up appearance, borrowing cues from the bigger Golf and other VW models, especially inside. But there’s a hotter GTI version coming later this summer, and a pair of unofficial renderings from Motor.es attempt to predict what it will look like when it arrives.

The Polo GTI in the renderings has the compact hatch borrowing more styling cues from its bigger sibling. The Polo sports the same lower bumper design available on the Golf GTI with the LED light clusters integrated into the honeycomb styling. It sits below the now-familiar VW face with the LED light bar that extends between the Polo’s redesigned headlights. The Polo also gets a touch of red trim across the front, just like the Golf GTI, though it’s on the lower portion of the grille on the Polo.

The rear changes are subtler, with the Polo GTI sporting round dual-exhaust outlets as opposed to the fake quad-exhaust design. The rendering removes the Polo badging from underneath the VW logo and replaces it with red GTI lettering. The red bumper indicators are also gone, replaced by black trim for a cleaner appearance. The regular Polo gained a new digital instrument cluster and climate controls from the facelifted Arteon and Tiguan, which we expect to see in the hotter Polo along with a few GTI-specific touches.

The Polo GTI is expected to continue to use the turbocharged 2.0-liter, with rumors suggesting it will produce 207 horsepower (154 kilowatts) as opposed to the 200 hp 149 kW) produced in the outgoing model. That’s quite the power bump over the standard Polo, which can make up to 110 hp 82 kW) from its 1.0-liter mill. Summer can’t come soon enough, even though it won’t reach the US.

