The Volkswagen Taos is the brand's new, entry-level model in the United States, and the EPA-estimated fuel economy is finally available. The front-wheel-drive Taos gets 28 miles per gallon city, 36 mpg highway, and 31 mpg combined. The all-wheel-drive model cuts the figures to 25 mpg city, 32 mpg highway, and 28 mpg combined.

The Taos is solely available with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that packs 158 horsepower (118 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) of torque. The front-drive model uses an eight-speed automatic, and the all-wheel-drive variant has a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Taos comes standard with an 8.0-inch Volkswagen Digital Cockpit display and 6.5-inch infotainment system. The SE enlarges the infotainment to 8.0 inches. The range-topping SEL upgrades to a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro screen.

The base S and mid-tier SE have an optional suite of safety tech that includes forward collision warning with autonomous braking, active blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control. This tech is standard on the SEL, and it also gets automatic high beams and road sign recognition.

The Taos rides on VW's MQB platform. It measures 175.8 inches long and has a 105.9-in wheelbase. With the rear seats up, there are 28.1 cubic feet of cargo space and 99.5 cubic feet of passenger volume.

The Taos will go on sale in June. It'll have a starting price of $22,995 (plus a $1,195 destination charge) or $25,040 with all-wheel drive. The mid-grade SE is $27,245 with front-drive and $28,695 with all-wheel drive. The range-topping SEL grade will be $31,490 with front-wheel drive and $33,045 with all-wheel drive.