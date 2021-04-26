Squadra Corse is the Lamborghini division in charge of the brand's racing activities, and it has something new on the way. It appears to be a heavily modified Huracan with some wild, track-ready bodywork.

The teaser doesn't give much away. Squadra Corse confirms this is its "newest motorsport car" and promises "an unprecedented experience."

The overhauled Huracan has narrow headlights and minimalist taillights. The fenders are wide, and there are vents at the top of the ones in the rear. A roof-mounted scoop directs air to the engine bay. A huge wing is on the rear deck, and a gargantuan diffuser also helps manage airflow.

It's not clear where Lambo intends to race this vehicle. The company currently builds the Huracan for international GT3-class competition and the Super Trofeo for the automaker's one-make series. Since there is no need to adhere to any specific rules, the brand's own event seems more likely because Squadra Corse can create whatever it wants.

Earlier in April, Squadra Corse celebrated building its 400th Huracan race car. The Super Trofeo version of the machine debuted in 2014, and the GT3 arrived on the scene in 2015. Along the way, the model scored three consecutive victories at the 24 Hours of Daytona and two wins at the 12 Hours of Sebring.

The existing Super Trofeo has roughly 70 percent in common with a road-going Huracan. The changes include fitting a sequential gearbox, tweaking the aerodynamics, and engine management system changes.

Squadra Corse also worked on the Huracan Super Trofeo Omologata (above), which is a road-going version of the race car. It uses carbon fiber for more than 75 percent of the bodywork, which helps the model weigh 95 pounds (43 kilograms) less than a Huracan Performante. The revised exterior parts make 53 percent more downforce than a Performante. The engine is a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 making 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) and 417 pound-feet (565 Newton-meters). Brembo CCM-R carbon-ceramic brakes slow down the machine. The cost for this performance is $327,838.