Spy shots continue to hint that a new Porsche 911 Sport Classic model is on the way. These photos catch one lapping the Nürburgring.

The Sport Classic features retro-tinged styling that includes a ducktail spoiler that evokes the rear of the 911 2.7 RS. There are wider rear fenders that are like the ones from the 911 Turbo but without the intakes in them. The front fascia also comes from the hotter model. The wheels have a similar look to the iconic Fuchs design.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Sport Classic Spy Photos

16 Photos

Judging by the body, expect the new Sport Classic to use the powertrain from the 911 Carrera S. This would give it a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six that's good for 443 horsepower (330 kilowatts) and 390 pound-feet (529 Newton-meters) of torque.

The previous 911 Sport Classic debuted in 2009. It sported a unique color of light gray for the body with a subtle, slightly darker body stripe. Inside, there was Espresso Nature brown leather and an Alcantara roof.

Porsche made just 250 units of the previous-gen Sport Classic. However, the company is extensively testing the new one. This hints at the company making far more units of it for buyers who prefer the retro look.

Look for the new Sport Classic to debut either later this year or in early 2022. It's likely to carry a price premium above the Carrera S because of the unique parts.

Another new 911 variant on the way is the high-riding variant that we believe goes by the Safari moniker. The rally-inspired model has a more rugged body that includes extended fenders. All-wheel drive is likely to be standard to match the off-road aspirations.