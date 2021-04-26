Hyundai is getting serious about squeezing more performance out of its cars to expand the N portfolio. After a trio of hot hatchbacks – i30 N, Veloster N, and i20 N – the time has come to meet the first fully fledged N crossover. It's technically the fourth N-badged car since we mustn't omit the lesser-known i30 Fastback N.

The wraps are finally coming off after a lengthy teaser campaign and numerous spy shots, including some showing the Kona N devoid of any camouflage while shooting a promo. Hyundai has been relatively coy on details regarding the technical specifications, only confirming the Kona N will boast an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission that debuted last year in the i30 N before being installed in the Veloster N.

Gallery: Hyundai Kona N spy photos with no camouflage

24 Photos

At the heart of the Kona N should be the familiar turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine used by the i30 N. To get an idea about performance, the Volkswagen Golf GTI fighter from South Korea offers 276 hp (206 kW) 289 lb-ft (392 Nm) of torque, provided it's equipped with the optional Performance Package. It is widely believed the potent crossover will be a front-wheel-drive-only affair and won't offer a three-pedal setup.

Bear in mind the livestream won't be all about the Kona N as Hyundai says April 27 is officially the "N Day" during which it will share news about additional N models in the pipeline. Fingers crossed we'll learn a thing or two about the mid-engined sports car we know they've been working on for a number of years.

Hyundai will also outline its "future e-performance direction," which we have a feeling is going to be directly linked to the company's tie-up with Rimac. The livestream does start at a rather impossible hour for a lot of people but should be well worth waking up early (or staying late) to watch. N joy.