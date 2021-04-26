Earlier this month, during the Auto Shanghai 2021, Honda showcased the SUV E:Prototype, which previewed a future production electric vehicle from the company. We didn’t get interior shots of that vehicle but now we have a video that takes a more complete look at Honda’s future interior design language.

The so-called “simplicity and something” design philosophy is based on the classic human-centered designs of early Honda vehicles. The automaker’s main focus is on the reduced complexity of the interior layout, which should create a more advanced user experience. Another key element is the approach to maximize the cabin space, while minimizing space needed for mechanical and electronic components.

Gallery: Honda new interior design language

2 Photos

"Simplicity in design requires not only a strong philosophy, but a discipline toward the user experience," Johnathan Norman, Creative Lead for Honda Interior Design in the United States, comments. "We've heard from designers working for other brands who say they were inspired by the simple, human-centered design of old Hondas. Well, so are we!"

One thing that won’t change that much compared to the current interior design language of the brand is the focus on thin pillars, a low cowl, and a large greenhouse. This creates a roomy feeling inside the cabin, as well as excellent visibility with a clear view of the road and the environment outside.

The “something” part of the philosophy refers to Honda’s desire to create interiors that are emotionally connected to their owners. This is expressed through funky design details such as “the careful knurling of a knob or charm of a material.” In general, “simplicity” will be Honda’s design language for the whole model range, while “something” will be the personality and appeal unique to each model.