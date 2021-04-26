Developing an all-electric car from the ground up takes time, especially if the said car has four motors and four gearboxes. Mate Rimac, founder and CEO of Rimac Automobili, has been impressively transparent in regards to the hypercar's development following the concept's debut in March 2018 at the Geneva Motor Show.

After going behind the scenes with the R&D process in recent months through a series of videos on social media, the 33-year-old Croatian entrepreneur is back with an exciting video showing the C_Two in action on an unused airfield. Seen here is a pre-production prototype with 85 to 90 percent of the full torque owners will be able to enjoy in the final version, which will go by another name.

Gallery: Rimac C_Two at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

52 Photos

The fully homologated road-going prototype was put to the test in quarter-mile runs and managed to complete the task in 8.95 seconds at 156.1 mph (251.2 km/h) after doing 0-60 mph in 2.42 seconds in the very first outing with the tires still cold. Following several trial runs, the first proper quarter-mile sprint took only 8.94 seconds at 155.1 mph (249.7 km/h).

When a company's CEO says a 0 to 60 mph run in 2.33 seconds is "quite bad," you know that car is going to be an absolute rocket. After all, Rimac has previously said the production model will do the job in 1.85 seconds on its way to a top speed of 258 mph (412 km/h) thanks to a whopping 1,914 horsepower (1,408 kilowatts) and 1,696 pound-feet (2,300 Newton-meters) of torque.

To spice things up, a Porsche Taycan Turbo S arrived at the scene for the C_Two's second run. Despite Mat Rimac's relatively slow reaction to the green light, the prototype still managed to make up the lost ground and ultimately took the win with ease, finishing the quarter-mile in only 8.94 seconds at 159.2 mph (256.2 km/h).

These are some solid numbers considering the prototype lacked launch control, which the production model will have. In addition, the work-in-progress vehicle did not have the full horsepower of the final car, meaning there's still a lot of room for improvements in terms of performance. Mate Rimac is confident the production version will become the quickest-accelerating road car in the world, besting the likes of the Bugatti Chiron, Tesla Model S Plaid+, and the lesser-known Aspark Owl.

The vehicle chosen by Rimac for the drag race is interesting when you take into account Porsche and Rimac are gradually strengthening ties. The Zuffenhausen brand has increased its share in the Croatian hypercar marque to 24 percent. In turn, Rimac will play some sort of role in Bugatti's future, with the VW Group saying the plan has not been finalized.