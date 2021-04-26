Last week rumors hinted that Ford might soon be opening up order books for its hotter Mach-E GT and GT Performance models – but now it's official. On Wednesday, the company will allow customers to place deposits on both models, with the GT starting at $59,900 and the GT Performance asking $64,900. And with that announcement, we now know a bit more about exactly what these sporty EVs will offer when they hit the street.

The entry point into the Mach-E performance portfolio is by way of the GT model, which offers 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 600 pound-feet (814 Newton-meters) from two permanent-magnetic electric motors. For the record, that's more horsepower than offered in the gas-powered Mach 1. All that oomph gives the Mach-E GT a 0-60 time of 3.8 seconds (about a tenth quicker than the GT Coupe), and the dual motors afford it an EPA-estimated range of 250 miles (402 kilometers).

The Mach-E GT Performance model uses the same dual permanent-magnetic electric motors and comes with the same 480-hp output, but Ford upped the torque to 634 lb-ft (860 Nm) and slashed its 0-60 time to just 3.5 seconds. Other performance add-ons, like slightly bigger 385.0-millimeter front and 316.0-millimeter rear Brembo brakes, Pirelli summer tires for extra grip (245/45R20), and a MagneRide suspension similar to those found on the Mustang GT Performance Pack, further enhance the electric GT Performance model's abilities on the track.

On top of that, both the Mach-E GT and GT Performance models add an Unbridled Extend drive mode designed for track use. The new mode improves traction and stability control, better balances power output, and increases interior noise to make the Mach-E sound more aggressive. These two versions of the Mach-E will also be the first to offer Ford's new BlueCruise Level 2 hands-free driving tech, which will be available as an option as part of the Co-Pilot 360 Active 2.0 Prep package.

Visually, the Mach-E GT and GT Performance models wear exterior upgrades like 20-inch wheels, a Carbonized Grey grille insert, exclusive illuminated Pony badges, and a Cyber Orange paint job that you won't find elsewhere in the range. Inside, the seats will wear a Performance Gray ActiveX material with unique metallic stitching. Beyond the sporty material, the seat bolstering is far more substantial, with better support around the torso and thighs – these are the chairs Ford should have put in the Mach-E to start with.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Pricing

22 Photos

"With Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, we're pushing the boundaries of what an electric vehicle can offer," said Dave Pericak, vehicle program director. "These Mustang Mach-E models not only give customers the added capability expected from the GT name, but the responsiveness of their electric powertrains will ensure they have a thrilling experience behind the wheel."

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT costs $59,900 before options while the Mach-E GT Performance model asks $64,900, and both models are eligible for federal tax incentives. Orders will start in early fall.