Do you like the look of older Ford trucks but enjoy modern drivetrains? Well, then we found the perfect build for you if you have $200,000 ready to spend. A small outfit located in Wyoming called Sweet Brothers Restomods built a one-of-a-kind stretched 1979 Ford Bronco on a 2011 Ford Raptor chassis. If that wasn’t enough, there’s a Roush supercharger mounted on the 6.2-liter V8 to give you some extra power.

When it comes to new trucks versus old trucks it's undeniable that each has its own strengths. The team at Sweet Brothers Restomods was able to take the best parts of modern trucks and wrap them in a classic exterior that gives customers to best of both worlds. Their final creation gives you a modern interior with all of the latest technology wrapped in the classic body of an older Ford truck. Couple that with the donor 2011 Ford Raptor’s superb chassis and suspension setup and you have a near-perfect truck.

To add even more excitement to this no compromise, build Sweet Brothers Restomods added a Roush supercharger to the massive 6.2-liter V8. This new supercharger boosted power from the stock engine’s 411 horsepower (306 Kilowatts) up to around 540 horsepower (402 Kilowatts). This additional power adds another layer of excitement to an already impressive build taking this truck into the stratosphere of coveted truck builds.

The most interesting part of this build is how stock the Ford Raptor underpinnings are. The builder explains that you could take this truck to a Ford dealership and if they know how to work on a Raptor they can work on this truck. The stock open door chimes still work, the dash is all stock, and you can still use an OBDII scanner to clear check engine lights and run diagnostics.

This attention to detail is what makes this incredible truck well worth the $200,000 asking price. For the amount of work and effort required to build something like this, it’s a bargain.