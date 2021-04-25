Jeep has certainly pulled all the stops in introducing the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer duo, and it's only a matter of time before we see production modes hitting the streets.

But that doesn’t mean that the American automaker is already done with the testing phase of the SUVs. A Grand Wagoneer prototype has been spotted by YouTube's TFLnow while traversing I-70 in Colorado, and it seems to have felt the prying eyes that caught the important Jeep model.

Interestingly, the prototype doesn't want to expose much of its design, which is kind of weird considering that Jeep has already bared details of the full-size SUV back in March. But there's one thing that the prototype couldn't hide – the massive chrome grille that peeks on its fascia.

We're not sure if we're looking at the Wagoneer or the more luxurious Grand Wagoneer here, though. Both SUVs have a healthy share of chromes on their faces and a similar lighting configuration. The position of the Wagoneer lettering at the tip of the hood and the chrome decoration on the lower grille are the biggest distinctions between the two, but both were obscured in the spied prototype.

Whatever the case is, it will only be a few months before buyers of the Jeep SUVs begin receiving their units, scheduled to begin near the summer of this year. Reservations are most likely still available up to this point.

For the uninitiated, the 2022 Wagoneer starts at $57,995 while the 2022 Grand Wagoneer starts at $86,995 and ceilings at $98,995 for the Obsidian trim. These SUVs are certainly not the most affordable out there, but we all know that Jeep is targeting the more affluent set of buyers with the return of the nameplates.